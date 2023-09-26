Ty Law clearly doesn’t believe Zach Wilson is the answer for the Jets, and it’s easy to understand why.

New York didn’t have much faith in Wilson either, which prompted the organization to go all in on Aaron Rodgers over the offseason. And after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles, Wilson picked up where he left off and continued struggling mightly behind center.

Wilson’s latest dud was Sunday when he completed half of his 36 pass attempts and threw for a measly 157 yards in a Jets home loss to the New England Patriots. The third-year pro’s nothing burger motivated Law to make an outside-the-box suggestion for New York.

“They just need to go ahead and make a splash,” Law said Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “You got Aaron Rodgers, all this hype. ‘Hard Knocks,’ you’re doing all of that good stuff. Might as well keep it going, man. Bring back (Colin) Kaepernick.”

Law isn’t the only Pro Football Hall of Famer who believes Gang Green needs to make a change at signal-caller. Joe Namath, who quarterbacked the Jets to their last Super Bowl win in 1969, has “seen enough” of Wilson.

Kaepernick reportedly reached out to the Jets after Rodgers went down, but it’s tough to imagine New York bringing in the 35-year-old who hasn’t played in an NFL game since New Year’s Day 2017.