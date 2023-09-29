Former New England Patriots and current Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones reportedly was arrested this week.

Jones was arrested at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas for two violations of domestic temporary restraining order, according to NFL Media’s Andrew Groover. The 33-year-old is expected to be released later Friday. His bail was set at $15,000 and a court date was set for Dec. 4, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

The All-Pro’s arrest came after he went on a social media frenzy, which included a live broadcast where he called Mark Davis and Josh McDaniels “slave masters.” And he made a baseless allegation about McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since the preseason and is on the non-football injured list. He claimed the organization kept him away from the facilities at Allegiant Stadium, and he recently claimed he was taken to a hospital “against his will” and later transferred to a behavioral health facility last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have much to add to any of that,” McDaniels told reporters Friday on Jones’ situation, per Reed. “Nothing’s changed on our end in terms of his status and everything else. I’m not up to speed on everything.”

The Raiders head coach added: “I care for all of them. I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. That will never change. So, that part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and gotten an opportunity to know and worked with. We’re just kind of taking it as it comes here as we’re going through this. We’ll continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.”

The Raiders did not make a formal statement on Jones’ status with the team.