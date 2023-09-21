Even after a fairly disastrous start to the Jets’ season, it’s not all doom and gloom in New York.

That’s what Damien Woody, who closed his NFL career with three Jets campaigns, confidently stated after spending time with his former team. According to the ex-offensive lineman, who also played five seasons in New England, the optimism remains very high in the Meadowlands even after Aaron Rodgers’ injury and Zach Wilson’s poor play across two games.

“I can guarantee you right now, just being around that organization and those players: They still think everything is in front of them,” Woody said Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Everything is attainable, even with Zach. Everything is attainable.”

The Jets probably should enter Week 3 with a level of confidence, even after they were shoved in a locker by the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Wilson and company will be back at MetLife Stadium, and they’ll host a Patriots team that didn’t play all that well in a pair of home losses to start the season.

Story continues below advertisement

But if New York is handily taken down by its fiercest rival Sunday, the “lost season” talks certainly will grow louder. That is, unless, another loss prompts the Jets to acquire a quarterback to replace Wilson.