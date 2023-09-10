Any pass-catcher who played for the Patriots between 2001 and 2019 will tell you the same thing: It was not easy to earn Tom Brady’s trust.

Even the most accomplished New England receivers of that era had to fight tooth and nail to build a rapport with the legendary quarterback. Julian Edelman notoriously went to great lengths to get into Brady’s good graces before becoming a Foxboro legend. And before Edelman dominated in the slot for the Patriots, his predecessor had a rocky start with Brady.

“I think the first year, I was kind of sick of him,” Wes Welker told FOX Sports. “We’re just trying to get on the same page with everything. There’s a lot of conversation, a lot of cussing and stuff like that. And I think over time — us getting on the same page and having those real conversations and everything else — (it) made me a better football player. … Even though it was rough early on, I think we gained a mutual respect for each other.”

Brady and Welker eventually got on the same page, to say the least. Across six seasons in New England, the shifty receiver caught 672 passes for 7,459 yards with 37 touchdowns. Entering the 2023 season, Welker ranks first in Patriots history in receptions, second in targets and third in receiving yards.

As fate would have it, Welker and Brady will miss each other at Gillette Stadium by a week. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will be at his old stomping grounds Sunday for a well-deserved celebration. Welker, now the Dolphins wide receivers coach, will be in Foxboro in Week 2 when Miami visits New England for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.