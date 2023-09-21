From Medical Sales To PWHL: Hockey Journey Brings Tatum Skaggs To Boston

Tatum Skaggs watched round after round of Monday’s inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft, and they kept ending the same without her name being announced.

With just two rounds remaining, Skaggs decided it was best not to tune in anymore with her hockey career hanging in the balance.

But as she came to grips with her situation, unaware of the final names being called and knowing she would need to go with the free-agency avenue to enter the PWHL, her phone went off.

A congratulatory message from a friend caught Skaggs off guard, but it alerted her that in the 14th round with the 82nd pick, Boston selected the former Ohio State forward.

“I had watched all day, and it got on to like the 13th, 14th round and I turned it off at the 14th round,” Skaggs said Wednesday during a conference call. “I was like, ‘OK, new path. Maybe the free agency kind of thing is my route.’ And then all of the sudden was phone (is buzzing), and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ And one of my best girlfriends who played in the (PWHPA) last year texted me like, ‘Congratulations.’ And I was like, ‘What’s happening?’

“I had no idea. It was super, super exciting. I love the sense of surprise. Honestly, that was the best part from that because life doesn’t have a lot of surprises anymore.”

Adding to the shock for Skaggs was the fact Boston picked her since she didn’t have any contact with the franchise in the lead up to the draft.

But getting drafted by Boston gives Skaggs another destination on her unconventional hockey journey. The Hartland, Wis. native turned in a standout career at Ohio State, racking up 65 goals and 59 assists for 124 career points.

Skaggs was awarded a fifth year of eligibility for the 2021-22 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but elected to turn it down for a chance to play overseas.

“My coach back in college was shocked that I didn’t take it and I’m sure it shocked a lot of people, but I was really excited to go and play in Europe,” Skaggs said. “I have a big personality. I love getting outside my comfort zone.”

Skaggs ventured away from the comforts of Ohio State and played the first half of her next season in Austria before playing in Sweden due to visa issues.

It was a rewarding experience for Skaggs, as she adapted to the skillful European style, which helped her on-ice development.

“I grew as a player and a person, and that reflects in my hockey career a ton,” Skaggs said. “I got to meet a lot of great people and compete, at I would say, the international level. The European game is very different than the U.S. game. To see that and experience that, really helped me. It’s more crafty over there. More stick work and way more passing plays and all the stuff.”

Skaggs returned back to the United States fulfilled with her hockey career, and ready to hang up her skates as she joined the work force. But she couldn’t say goodbye to hockey, not yet at least.

She ended up joining Team Scotiabank of the PWHPA, giving her another opportunity to get on the ice and improve her all-around game.

“I thought I was completely done with hockey when I came back from Europe,” Skaggs said. “I got a quote-unquote big girl job in medical sales. And so when I decided to come out retirement, I guess you could say, to play in the (PWHPA) again — I’m biased but some of the best girls in the entire world play in the (PWHPA). Just to play with them on a line sometimes really pushed me also to elevate my game and move quicker with the puck, eyes up all the time and just grow that way was really important.”

Skaggs’ various stops have now led her to Boston as she joins a team chalk full of talent.

There’s been no shortage of excitement from Skaggs about her future, mainly because hockey is still in it.

“It was super exciting to be called amongst all the amazing other women that are in the draft as well, and just to help build the league,” Skaggs said. “This will be my second year, so it’s been super exiting to just be with everyone and do this all together.”