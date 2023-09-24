Garrett Wilson on Tuesday said the losing streak the New York Jets have suffered against the New England Patriots was “unacceptable” and needed to change.

Despite being ready for the challenge, the Jets fell 15-10 to the Patriots on Sunday and frustration is starting to boil over on the sidelines.

Wilson was caught on television yelling at quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Just frustration,” Garrett Wilson told reporters after the game. “We’re not moving the ball. That’s what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops, and I felt like it was time to go. Time to put some points on the board.”

Garrett Wilson had five receptions for 48 yards, but the Jets passing game barely got off the ground against New England’s defense. The star wideout was targeted nine times in the game — the most of any Jets receiver.

He claimed his frustration has nothing to do with his stats.

“I’m frustrated with not winning. Whatever reason that may be,” Garrett Wilson said. “We haven’t met the challenge the last two weeks and that’s where the frustration comes from. That’s where the emotion comes from.”

Wilson also added that he has not given up on quarterback Zach Wilson despite the struggles the third-year signal-caller has had over the past two games.

“Come on now, that’s my dawg,” Wilson said. “I have all the confidence in the world. We got to figure it out on offense as a whole.”

The Jets will have a tough test next Sunday when they host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.