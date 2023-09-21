A pair of 2022 NFC playoff teams will kick off Week 3 of the NFL season Thursday night.

The Giants and the 49ers are set to meet at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco sits at 2-0 after wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams. New York, meanwhile, bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a comeback road win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 9/21, 5:30pm
New York Giants
NYG
+418
0
Thu 9/21, 8:15 PM
SF -10.5 O/U 45
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
San Francisco 49ers
SF
0
-560

Kyle Shanahan’s team is a significant 10.5-point favorite for the primetime matchup, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 45.

Here’s how to watch the Giants-49ers game:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video — free trial

More NFL:

Boomer Esiason Wants Jets To Replace Zach Wilson With This Veteran QB

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images