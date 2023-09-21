A pair of 2022 NFC playoff teams will kick off Week 3 of the NFL season Thursday night.

The Giants and the 49ers are set to meet at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco sits at 2-0 after wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams. New York, meanwhile, bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a comeback road win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan’s team is a significant 10.5-point favorite for the primetime matchup, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 45.

Here’s how to watch the Giants-49ers game:

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video — free trial