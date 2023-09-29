Brian Burns and Mac Jones apparently made up months after Jones infamously twisted the star edge rusher’s ankle in 2021. But that doesn’t mean Burns feels any differently about the controversial New England Patriots quarterback.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers star was asked for his reaction to Jones allegedly cup-checking New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner last weekend.

“Not surprised,” Burns told Panthers reporters while shaking his head. “Not surprised.”

Brian Burns on Mac Jones’ latest incident: “Not surprised” pic.twitter.com/rG9D1HwZJg — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 28, 2023

Burns is just the latest NFL star to criticize Jones, who’s developed a reputation as a dirty player.

Aaron Rodgers had a take, as did Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Even legendary New England safety Devin McCourty had strong words for his former teammate.

The NFL opened an investigation into Gardner’s claims. A suspension reportedly was ruled out, but Jones still could be fined, which would be the fourth such punishment of his young career.

He’ll look for a clean performance, along with a victory, this Sunday when the Patriots visit the Dallas Cowboys.