J.C. Jackson has not had a great tenure since signing with the Chargers prior to the 2022 campaign, and another notable development took place Sunday before Los Angeles hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 3 contest.

Jackson was deemed a healthy scratch before the Chargers faced Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the high-scoring Vikings offense.

“Yeah, just a coach’s decision,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after LA’s 28-24 victory, per the team. “We felt this was the right group for this game, and really nothing more than that.”

When asked if Jackson would have an opportunity to get back in the Chargers lineup, Staley responded: “It’s to be determined.”

The 27-year-old Jackson started each of the first two games of the season. However, he played 66% of defensive snaps in Week 1 and 63% of snaps in Week 2, both of which were losses by the Chargers.

Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots and was named a Second Team All-Pro during his final campaign in New England. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers following the 2021 season. Jackson was limited to just five games last season due to injury, though was benched earlier in that campaign as well.