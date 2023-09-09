New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made himself a Philadelphia target this past offseason, but the Eagles have a simple focus heading into this Sunday.

Smith-Schuster drew a penalty on James Bradberry to help the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII. The 26-year-old wasn’t afraid to rub the victory in Bradberry’s face, which irked Eagles players like A.J. Brown.

The seventh-year wideout told reporters this week he’s prepared for whatever is going to come his way, but don’t expect Bradberry to seek out revenge.

“We are playing the New England Patriots. We’re not playing JuJu,” Bradberry told reporters Wednesday, per KYW Newsradio’s Dave Uram. “They got a strong overall offensive scheme. They got weapons out there, including JuJu himself and DeVante Parker. They got Kendrick Bourne. I played against him in the past. He’s a really good route runner. They got some pieces together. We’re not playing one single person.”

The Pro Bowl cornerback said all the right things this week. Of course, Philadelphia won’t try to solely lock down Smith-Schuster.

However, don’t be surprised if there are some extracurriculars or getting into each other’s faces at Gillette Stadium if Smith-Schuster and Bradberry cross paths on the field.