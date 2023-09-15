How Kevin Garnett Reacted To Aaron Rodgers Using Celtics Great’s Famed Motto

New York Jets superstar Aaron Rodgers dipped into Kevin Garnett’s vernacular when discussing his return from a torn Achilles on Friday.

Garnett’s famed “anything is possible” quote, which was delivered following the 2008 NBA Finals, turned out to be the perfect way for Rodgers to not rule out a long-shot return to the field this season.

“We’ll see what happens,” Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “It’s a process. There’s certain markers to hit. I’m not going to make any statements, I don’t think that’s fair to myself. I think, as Kevin Garnett said, ‘Anything is possible.'”

It didn’t take long for Garnett to learn that Rodgers, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, evoked his words when talking about his injury.

Story continues below advertisement

And the 2008 NBA champion seemed to have respect, along with a chuckle, for Rodgers by reacting to the quarterback’s statement with a three-emoji post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

It certainly is a very big task for Rodgers to play again this season. He did undergo successful surgery Wednesday and is expected to need months of rehab to recover from the devastating injury.

But perhaps Garnett’s words will ring true and Rodgers somehow at 40 years old will defy hefty odds and make it on the field if the Jets make a playoff run.