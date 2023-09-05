Mac Jones watched quite the quarterback carousel spin around him last week as the New England Patriots whittled down their roster to 53 players.

Both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were waived before returning to the practice squad. The Patriots also claimed Matt Corral from the Carolina Panthers.

The Zappe move came as a surprise for a quarterback who had success with the Patriots filling in for Jones last season despite struggles over the summer.

Jones reflected on the move as a part of the business side of the National Football League.

“I think it’s just part of the business,” Jones said on WEEI’s Jones and Mego on Tuesday. “I think it’s really hard for the coaches and GMs around the league who have to make a lot of hard decisions. It just proves to be that the NFL is a business. You’ve got to be ready every day. Just work hard and focus on what you can control, right?”

Time will tell as to who will be on the 53-man roster to officially back up Jones when the Patriots host the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.