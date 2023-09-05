How Mac Jones Views Patriots Claiming Matt Corral From Panthers

Mac Jones gained a new addition to the quarterback room last week when the New England Patriots claimed Matt Corral from the Carolina Panthers.

The 2022 third-round draft pick missed last season with a left foot injury. The quarterback did show solid potential during his final two seasons at Ole Miss.

Jones discussed what the fellow SEC product brings to New England on Tuesday.

“I played against him in college,” Jones said Tuesday on WEEI’s Jones and Mego. “He’s a great quarterback. Obviously, he was with the Panthers and stuff. He has good knowledge, not only from there but with Coach (Lane) Kiffin in college.”

Corral and Jones are the two quarterbacks currently listed on the 53-man roster. The two young passers look to help develop each other and keep the Patriots ready to compete.

“I think we have a good room,” Jones added. “Really just trying to get ready to go beat the Eagles and how we can help each other, be the best we can be and bring the team together. Get the defense ready to play, whether that’s on scout team. Obviously, the defense is helping us too.”

The Patriots get an early test with a Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.