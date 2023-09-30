How Patriots Captain Feels About Non-Reaction To Mac Jones Body Slam

The post-QB-sneak scuffle between the Patriots and Jets last weekend became known for Mac Jones’ alleged cup-check of New York cornerback Sauce Gardner.

However, you could argue the more interesting incident — or lack thereof — occurred seconds prior.

Jones was body-slammed to the ground by linebacker C.J. Mosley after trying to fight for yards after the whistle. Most New England players didn’t see it, but at least three did — DeVante Parker, Ezekiel Elliott and Atonio Mafi — and none reacted strongly. There was no joint practice-style donnybrook after the Patriots’ franchise quarterback got thrown to the turf.

Take a look:

Mac take down and reaction. pic.twitter.com/afouuz5bX7 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) September 26, 2023

So, why didn’t anyone have Jones’ back? Why did everyone just kind of stand around before engaging in light pushing and shoving?

Predictably, radio talking heads theorized some Patriots don’t like Jones, who’s earned a reputation for being a dirty player. But linebacker and team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley believes that’s a foolish narrative.

“Yeah, that’s not true,” Bentley said Friday during a WEEI appearance. “We all love Mac. We all rally behind Mac. As far us not being with him, that couldn’t be more from the truth. I think that’s just something that grew legs. Most of the time, if you don’t address something, things just start to grow legs and everybody just kinda paints whatever narrative they wanna paint.

“But that’s far from the truth. We all love (Jones) and we rally behind him.”

Obviously, this is what Bentley was going to say. If he felt differently, he wouldn’t say it publicly.

Nevertheless, it’s cynical to suggest Patriots players would allow Jones to get thrown around out of spite. It’s more likely that the players who saw Jones get slammed to the ground aren’t the types to start fighting over it.

Plus, toeing that kind of line is easier said than done in today’s NFL. Players might not want to risk getting ejected from a game and/or face discipline from the NFL.

The Patriots will look for less controversy, and a statement victory, this Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.