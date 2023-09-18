Sunday proved to be another frustrating day at the office for Bill Belichick.

The Patriots were doomed by the usual suspects in their primetime loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. New England’s offense took too long to find a groove and the unit also was plagued by costly turnovers. To make matters worse for Belichick’s team, a win was there for the taking after the defense largely kept an elite offense in check.

And if those factors weren’t enough to drive Belichick crazy, he wasn’t on the same page with the referees for much of the Week 2 contest. This was evident late in the third quarter when the Patriots head coach called for a challenge by spiking the red flag right in the face of a side judge.

As one can imagine, the scene set social media ablaze.

Belichick’s challenge — a perplexing decision in the first place — was unsuccessful. So was the Patriots’ attempt to stage a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

New England, now 0-2, will try to earn its first win of the season Sunday when it visits the 1-1 New York Jets.

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images