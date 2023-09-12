Patrick Mahomes learned the power of a comma Monday night.

Mahomes was dialed into the Week 1 finale between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The primetime contest was flipped on its head mere minutes after kickoff, as Aaron Rodgers went down with a lower-leg injury that ended his Jets debut after four snaps. Zach Wilson was under center for the remainder of the game for New York, which went on to win an overtime thriller.

Shortly after Rodgers exited the contest, Mahomes took to social media to send well wishes to his fellow star quarterback. But improper punctuation on the post indicated a message Mahomes wasn’t trying to send.

“Hate that man,” the post on X read. “Praying for the best.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, Mahomes was trying to say he hated the fact that Rodgers was injured, not that he hates the four-time NFL MVP. The Kansas City signal-caller eventually edited the post and acknowledged his slip-up.

“Knew I was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” Mahomes wrote.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted Rodgers’ status is “not good” and the organization is “concerned with his Achilles.” If the 39-year-old did, indeed, tear the tendon, his 2023 season would be over.