It would be wise for the New York Jets to bring in a veteran quarterback to at least compete with Zach Wilson for the starting job. But Gang Green supporters might not want to get their hopes up about it being Matt Ryan.

While speaking with CBS Sports’ Brandon Baylor on Monday morning, Ryan denied having any interest in joining the Jets. The 38-year-old instead said he has enjoyed working as an analyst for “NFL on CBS.”

“No, not on my end,” Ryan told Baylor when asked if there was any interest in New York. “I’m really enjoying what I’m doing working with Andrew (Catalon), with Tiki (Barber) and A.J. (Ross). They’ve been fun to work with.

“But to clear it up, obviously my agent is one of the best at what he does, Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations. But he and I have talked and I got no interest in doing that right now. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan’s sentiments come one day after FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported both Ryan and Carson Wentz reached out to the Jets to offer their services. And that was before Wilson stunk it up in a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

When Ryan announced in May he was set to join CBS, he did add: “This is not a retirement post.” So perhaps the former NFL MVP will further consider departing the analyst panel and returning to the gridiron.