Jack Jones is itching to get back on the field for the Patriots,

New England placed the second-year cornerback on injured reserve before the season, sidelining him for at least the first four games. It’s unclear whether Jones will be healthy enough to return from his hamstring injury in Week 5, but he’s hoping to do as soon as possible.

Jones was asked Sunday on the X platform when he expects to make his season debut. His response: “Idk bro asap I’m trying to get healthy.”

Idk bro asap I’m trying to get healthy https://t.co/po7dS8I55y — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) September 24, 2023

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Jones’ injury could sideline him for multiple months, so a Week 5 return target could be overly ambitious.

The Patriots could use him, though. They’re set to play Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium without three of their top four cornerbacks.

Marcus Jones joined Jack Jones on IR this week after tearing his labrum in New England’s Week 2 loss to Miami. Jonathan Jones will miss his second straight game as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Patriots have leaned on first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, who played 100% of defensive snaps in each of the first two games. Rounding out their depth chart against New York are Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and potentially Jalen Mills, who moved to safety this spring but has extensive cornerback experience.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and offensive lineman Riley Reiff also are eligible to return from IR after the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.