Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers continues to be in the NFL concussion protocol after Las Vegas’ Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Meyers was on the wrong end of a high hit from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson that prompted a penalty flag. The first-year Raiders wideout remained on the field after the hit as Las Vegas teammates tried to rush their athletic trainers onto the field.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that Meyers was in concussion protocol. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed that Monday morning while meeting with reporters.

“He’s in the protocol. That’s all I can say about that,” McDaniel told reporters, per the team.

Meyers, who signed with the Raiders this offseason after his playing his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns before he was injured.

The Raiders will travel to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 2 contest Sunday. Meyers’ status for that matchup is unknown.