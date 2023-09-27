Ezekiel Elliott played seven seasons in Dallas before joining the Patriots this summer. It sounds like the Cowboys have something special planned for him when he returns to AT&T Stadium this Sunday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked Wednesday in an interview with 105.3 The Fan whether the team will honor the veteran running back before its Week 4 matchup with New England.

“I don’t want to blow a surprise,” Jones replied. “And that’s a good enough answer for you.”

Though he wouldn’t tip his hand on any celebration plans, Jones did speak at length about what Elliott brought to Dallas during his time there.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old was one of the NFL’s top rushers for his first half-decade with the franchise, leading the league in yards per carry in each of his first three seasons. Elliott was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro and finished third in NFL Most Valuable Player voting as a rookie in 2016.

Elliott’s effectiveness diminished as his Cowboys tenure wound down, but he still scored double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, with many of those coming in goal-line situations.

“I know that he was one of the best teammates that I’ve had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys,” Jones said in his radio interview. “For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games, his practice habits were off the charts — he just would basically practice as though every play was for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity.

“I know this, … as far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he’s at the top of the list. (Earl) Campbell of the Houston Oilers seems to have that (title) – but man, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players. So I’ll always remember that, I’ll remember his positiveness. He has the perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cowboys cut Elliott in March, and he linked up with the Patriots five months later, signing with New England midway through training camp as a complement to Rhamondre Stevenson. Elliott is coming off his best game in a Patriots uniform, rushing for 80 yards and averaging 5.0 per carry in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ezekiel said about facing the team that drafted him this week. “It’s going to be fun to go back to Dallas, a place where I spent so much time and a stadium I’ve played in a lot. It’ll be fun.”