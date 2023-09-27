The most noteworthy quarterback scene that came out of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game wasn’t a touchdown pass or a bootleg.

It was some extracurricular activity involving New England signal-caller Mac Jones and New York cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner issued a two-hand shove to Jones in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium, but he claims he only did so because the Alabama product hit him in the “private parts.”

Aaron Rodgers was asked about the incident on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” While the injured Jets quarterback didn’t get in the weeds, he did kind of condemn Jones.

“Slapping guys in the nuts is not the best look,” Rodgers said.

Other members of the NFL community were far more critical of Jones than Rodgers. Perhaps no one more so than former New England defensive lineman Chris Long, who believes the 25-year-old is one of the five dirtiest quarterbacks in league history.

Jones, who claims he did not hit Gardner below the belt, reportedly will not be suspended for his latest controversy but could face a fine. So, he should be on the AT&T Stadium field Sunday when the Patriots visit the Dallas Cowboys.

As for the Jets, they’ll try to overcome the liability that is Zach Wilson on Sunday night when they host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.