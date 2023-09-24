It’s been a while since the Jets beat the Patriots, to say the least.

While New England has been a radically different team since Tom Brady left town, its success against New York has maintained. You have to go all the way back to December 2015 for the last time Gang Green defeated their fiercest rival, and for what it’s worth, the Jets needed overtime to secure that win.

As anyone could imagine, New York players are sick and tired of losing to Bill Belichick’s crew. Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers shed light on how he and his teammates are looking at the active losing streak against the Patriots.

“Naturally, we all have a mentality that, ‘Yeah, that for sure has to change,’ but in the grand scheme of things, you can’t treat it any different,” Franklin-Myers told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “That’s what I’m getting at, but, yeah, there’s a (feeling) that, ‘Enough is enough.’ That’s kind of what we’ve all been thinking, but you don’t want to make any game bigger than what it really is.”

Garrett Wilson was a bit more blunt with his assessment of the Jets’ ongoing struggles against the Patriots. The star wide receiver called his team’s losing streak, which sits at 14 games entering Sunday, “unacceptable.”

Franklin-Myers, Wilson and company will try to turn the tides in Week 3 when they host New England. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.