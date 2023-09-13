Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t believe the MetLife Stadium playing surface factored into Aaron Rodgers going down Monday night.

Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury on the fourth play of his New York tenure. After Leonard Floyd evaded a cut block on the left side, the Jets quarterback tore his Achilles as he was brought down by the Buffalo Bills defensive end.

A number of Jets players, including wide receiver Randall Cobb, thought Rodgers’ Achilles was seriously damaged in part because of the artificial turf in the Meadowlands. Saleh didn’t see it that way, but he understands the grass-turf issue is a very important one to players.

“No. If it was a non-contact injury, I think that’d be something to discuss obviously,” Saleh told reporters Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk. “But I think that was trauma-induced. I do know the players prefer grass and there’s a lot invested in those young men.”

The Jets can’t afford to dwell on Rodgers’ injury and how it went down. New York still boasts one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, and if it can receive even average quarterback play, it should be able to contend for a playoff spot.

The next man up, Zach Wilson, will try to instill confidence into his team Sunday when the Jets visit the 1-0 Dallas Cowboys.