FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots might have a new team slogan.

During media locker room availability on Wednesday, players were spotted wearing new grey sweatshirts with the Pat Patriot logo on the front and the words “No one is coming; it’s up to us” on the back. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed the sweatshirts were left for every player in the locker room by assistant head coach Joe Judge.

The message seemingly offers a reminder that players can’t expect a superstar — like, say, Justin Jefferson — to show up and save their season. The players already in the building must raise their level of play if New England is to avoid a 1-3 start for the third straight season.

Story continues below advertisement

To borrow vibes from Rick Pitino: Tom Brady’s not walking through that door; Rob Gronkowski’s not walking through that door.

That said, the slogan also could be viewed as a tacit admission that the Patriots aren’t that good. “No one is coming” definitely feels different than “We’re still here.”

In any event, the Patriots will look to make it two wins in a row this Sunday when they visit the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.