The 2023 NFL season kicks off in earnest Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will begin their Super Bowl championship defense with a home matchup against the Lions. Kansas City carries a win streak that dates back to Week 13 of last season, which Detroit will try to spoil and in turn, prove it’s a legitimate contender this campaign.

Patrick Mahomes and company are a 4.5-point betting favorite, per consensus data. The total for the primetime tilt is set at 54.5.

Here’s how you can watch the first Thursday night game of the new season:

When: Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Featured image via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images