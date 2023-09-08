BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Boston Bruins signed Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) on Aug. 21, giving the veteran an opportunity to conquer the road less traveled once again.

Chiasson has become a bit of a journeyman, playing for a total of seven teams (Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings) since making his NHL debut in 2013. It isn’t like the 32-year-old has been bad, he’s eclipsed the 20-point mark six times in his career, there just hasn’t been a huge market for him whenever he hits free agency.

“It sucks. … It doesn’t get any easier.” Bruins forward Alex Chiasson on PTO’s

That’s why Chiasson has made a habit out of signing PTO’s, agreeing to a total of six in the last seven seasons. The Boston University product has found a way to keep his NHL career alive, no matter how much he dislikes the process.

“It sucks,” Chiasson said following Bruins practice Friday. “It’s tough. I won a (Stanley) Cup in 2018 and I had to go to Edmonton on a PTO. I left with my backpack and a suitcase, and you don’t really know where you’re going to end up. I ended up having my best year of my career that year, I had 22 goals.

“I think I have a good support system at home — my wife’s been great. It doesn’t get any easier. I think as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized that — and I’ve always said this: It’s a privilege to play in the NHL. You can’t take this for granted, and I know one day when I stop playing, whenever that is, that I really put it all out there. I could have taken the easy way out, but whatever opportunity that came my way I fought for what I believe in and that’s to play in the NHL.”

Chiasson has not only played in the NHL, but he’s totaled some impressive numbers for a guy who has never signed a contract longer than three years in length.

The 6-foot-3 winger has appeared in 650 games, totaling 120 goals, 113 assists, and 77 power-play points.

Chiasson presumably will challenge for a spot in the bottom-six of the Bruins’ lineup, providing a steady veteran presence. It will be no guarantee that he finds his way onto the roster, however, with plenty of younger players vying for spots of their own.