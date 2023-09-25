Mac Jones once again has come under fire for his on-field antics after Sauce Gardner alleged the New England Patriots quarterback delivered a low blow to Gardner’s “private parts” on Sunday afternoon.

Jones is not new to these sorts of allegations, as Patriots fans are well-aware. He has a well-documented history of questionable plays. And the latest video to surface from the on-field skirmish might cause some to think the Week 3 incident should be added to the list.

… Or maybe not depending on who you ask.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shared the video Monday evening, noting she received the closer view from a league source:

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said after the game against the Patriots that Mac Jones hit him in the “private parts.”This video sent from a league source is a closer view. pic.twitter.com/UTayhuu6iB — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 25, 2023

The NFL is investigating the incident, as first reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Former players like Chris Long have seen enough of Jones’ antics. Long on Monday referred to Jones as “top 5 dirtiest QB all time.”

The social media reaction to Russini’s video included responses from many who agree.