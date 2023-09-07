FOXBORO, Mass. — If you like football, you like watching Tom Brady film. And Mac Jones is no different.

Early this week, the Patriots quarterback opened up on working with Brady, who’s been a “mentor” to him, studying film of the greatest quarterback in NFL history. “He’s always on the film doing the right thing,” Jones said during a WEEI appearance.

Well, what are those “right” things? Are there one or two that stand out among the rest?

“Yeah, I think it was really his ability to overcome bad plays,” Jones said during a Thursday news conference. “There’s a lot of good plays, but whenever he maybe didn’t have a great play, the next one was always really good. And I feel like that’s a key for a really good quarterback.

“So, definitely learned that from him, but he didn’t make a lot of bad plays. He made a lot of good plays. So, try to apply that to my game, too.”

Jones also was asked to provide details on Brady’s mentorship, including when the two started working together. New England’s third-year QB didn’t offer a concrete timeline but did give some additional insight into the relationship.

“I’d say it’s more, like, the learning experiences — just from film and things like that,” Jones said. “And then, obviously, getting a chance to talk to him a little bit. He’s definitely a great player. Has done everything right here. Won a lot of games, won a lot of championships.”

The Patriots will honor Brady this Sunday during their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Details on what fans can expect at Gillette Stadium are scarce, but it sounds like there could be more than just a halftime ceremony.

Patriots players throughout the week have embraced the looming pomp and circumstance. And Jones, who’ll be under more pressure than just about anyone, also is looking forward to the event — or so he says.

“Really looking forward to having him here,” the 24-year-old said. “I think it’ll be great juice in the stadium. … I’m definitely really appreciative of him, this team and everybody.”

The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET.