Mac Jones Reflects On Tom Brady Patriots Halftime Ceremony

Mac Jones led the New England Patriots into the locker room at halftime of Sunday’s game after back-to-back touchdown drives to bounce back from a shaky offensive start.

While the team made adjustments after 30 minutes, Patriots fans honored Tom Brady during a ceremony on the field in Foxboro.

While the third-year quarterback did not get to watch Brady’s ceremony, he spoke highly of the impact his predecessor made during a 20-year career with the Patriots.

“I thought yesterday was awesome for him and his family,” Jones said in his Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show. “That was cool to see. Just what he’s done for this organization and all of the games he’s won.”

The Patriots battled in front of Brady in an entertaining contest before New England eventually fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 in the final seconds.

“Bummed we couldn’t pull it out for him, but definitely felt like it was a good day for him and his family,” Jones added. “I’m sure there was a lot of emotion involved. I feel like he did a great job.”

The current Patriots quarterback also shared that he did briefly talk to Brady before the game. Jones recently referred to the seven-time Super Bowl champion as a “mentor” in his growth as a quarterback.