Mac Jones Shares Weekly Patriots Preparations With Bill Belichick

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick move forward in their third season together as the New England Patriots look to get back on track in 2023.

Despite a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jones played well with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The New England offense continues to develop under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in his second stint with the organization. The Patriots quarterback also gave credit to Bill Belichick for his involvement in weekly preparations, similar to the way he did in one-on-one meetings with Tom Brady.

“Obviously, he’s done a great job of that,” Jones said on his Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show. “Everyone hears the stories. Definitely learned a lot from him. He’s great at what he does. Explaining the defensive side too is what I always take away.”

Jones discussed how valuable learning from Belichick has been through the head coach’s ability to detail every aspect of the game.

“You’re not going to get a better source of knowledge than him,” Jones explained. “He knows everything. You kind of get the full picture. It’s like a doctor who can do every type of medicine. It’s pretty cool.”

The New England passer credited his head coach with spending valuable time in conversations with players and having an overarching plan for the Patriots each week as a collective.

“We have great meetings,” Jones added. “Whether it’s with the team, individual, quarterbacks. He’s very proactive with what he does. It’s not like he’s trying to have a squad meeting and then not talk to us. He’s very good at building a plan. That’s what’s made him great for so long.”