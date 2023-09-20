Mike Tomlin Encourages Steelers Fans To Be ‘Fat And Sassy And Spoiled’

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have defeated the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, but the fans are still calling for changes in the organization.

In the fourth quarter of the contest, Pittsburgh’s offense coordinator Matt Canada was going over plays with quarterback Kenny Pickett when the crowd at Acrisure Stadium broke into a resounding “Fire Canada” chant.

Steelers fans expressed their displeasure with the offense with Pickett completing 15 of 30 pass attempts for 222 yards with a touchdown and one interception; his third of the season. In the 26-22 win, Pittsburgh managed just 55 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he understands the fans’ frustrations but doesn’t share their concern because he is part of the offense’s process and therefore less troublesome for him.

Story continues below advertisement

“I appreciate their passion. I share their passion. We all do. Man, we love our fans, man. They inspire us. They challenge us,” Tomlin said. “It’s an awesome relationship. We don’t run from challenges. We run to challenges. This is the sports entertainment business. It is our job to win and, thus, entertain them. We don’t begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled. It is our job.”

Wrapping up the win over the Browns before shifting his focus to the Steelers matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tomlin expressed his pleasure with the team’s tenacity to fight collectively to secure the victory but didn’t lay the blame on any player or coach for the offensive miscues.