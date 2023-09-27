How about a random Wednesday afternoon Woj bomb for you NBA fans out there?

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly swung for the fences Wednesday, landing All-Star guard Damian Lillard in a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is said to include multiple All-Star talents, with Jrue Holiday and DeAndre Ayton heading back to Portland in exchange for Lillard, while Phoenix landed Jusuf Nurkic and three others.

The trade details, according to Wojnarowski, can be found below:

Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round pick (Milwaukee) 2028 pick swap (Milwaukee), 2030 pick swap (Milwaukee)

Phoenix Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson

The deal comes after months of rumors surrounding Lillard, who requested to be traded in early July. The Miami Heat were long seen as the favorite, though it’s Milwaukee that landed the 33-year-old star.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently made waves by stating he wouldn’t re-sign with Milwaukee until he was reassured it would do whatever it takes to stay in contention for a championship. It was the second time he had done so, with his first ultimatum influencing the Bucks’ trade for Holiday and an eventual NBA championship.

In landing Lillard, the Bucks might see their star reconsider that extension.

Lillard leaves the Trail Blazers after a stint that included seven All-Star appearances and All-NBA teams. He ranks first all-time in team history in points and led them to the postseason eight times.