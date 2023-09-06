A certain Patriots pass-catcher flew under the radar for the majority of the spring and summer.

There was plenty of talk about newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England’s marquee offseason addition. The same goes for potential bounce-back candidate Kendrick Bourne and possible draft steal Demario “Pop” Douglas.

But there was little chatter about Hunter Henry, one of Mac Jones’ most trusted targets the past two seasons. The veteran tight end didn’t offer a ton to write home about in 2022, but ESPN’s Seth Walder believes Henry is bound for a big season in 2023.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 8:47am

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -191 0 New England Patriots NE 0 +161

“Henry will produce a career high in receiving yards,” Walder wrote. “Henry finished fourth in open score (68) among tight ends a year ago, and I’m betting on the Patriots offense to kick it up a notch or three under the direction of an offensive coordinator with experience, well, coordinating an offense. Henry’s career-high receiving yardage is only 652, so this is certainly within reach.”

Story continues below advertisement

It certainly will be interesting to see how the Patriots utilize their tight ends this season. With another catch-first target — Mike Gesicki — in the mix, Bill O’Brien very well could favor two-tight end sets. After all, it was an effective strategy in 2011 when O’Brien served his first stint as New England’s offensive coordinator.

Henry will try to get off on the right foot Sunday when the Patriots open their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. If you’re looking for skin in the game, the eighth-year pro currently is a +220 bet at FanDuel Sportsbook to score a Week 1 touchdown.