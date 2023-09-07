New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems poised for a bounce-back season with a competent offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien now by his side.

But even if things go well for the third-year signal-caller during the upcoming campaign, it still won’t be enough for NFL decision-makers to view Jones in the top tier of quarterbacks in the league.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer conducted his annual start-of-the-season quarterback poll and released the results Thursday. He talked with head coaches, offensive coordinators, quarterback coaches and a slew of team executives to decipher who the best QBs will be at the end of this season.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was a clear and obvious choice for the top spot, but Jones, despite the inclination that he will make progress after a disastrous 2022 campaign, was nowhere to be found on the list.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones didn’t appear on any of the ballots Breer received as other quarterbacks, even some with less experience, have leapfrogged him in the eyes of decision-makers around the league.

Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the same draft class as Jones, is viewed way higher, ranking eighth in Breer’s poll. Even Derek Carr earned a spot on the list at No. 12 as he starts fresh with the New Orleans Saints.

Those around the league believe it won’t be long until Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett surpasses Jones. Pickett finished tied for 13th in the poll with Brock Purdy despite throwing just seven touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie. Jones tossed 22 touchdowns in 17 games in his rookie campaign in 2021.

It’s clear that Jones is seen at best as a middling quarterback for the Patriots, and he’ll have to put together quite the season to change that notion.