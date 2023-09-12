Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury when he was sacked on the New York Jets opening drive against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that although the X-rays on Rodgers were negative, that didn’t mean it wasn’t a more severe injury and the Jets probably have a “very good idea” what the injury is.

“There’ll be further testing tomorrow,” Schefter said on ESPN’s halftime show. “I think when you talk to people around the league, and I have not examined him, there’s a concern it can either be a high ankle sprain or an Achilles injury. The Achilles injury is what everybody’s worried about.”

Schefter added that doctors who saw the replay claimed to have seen Rodger’s calf reverberate on the play, which could be a sign of an Achilles injury.

“Want to emphasize, we do not know exactly what it is but the Jets probably do,” Schefter said. “The fact that he’s in a boot is a bad sign. The fact that he’s been ruled out is a bad sign. The fact he’s this old is a bad sign.”

The 39-year-old was helped off the field following a 10-yard loss when he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd in the first quarter. The Jets ruled Rodgers out for the remainder of the game with Zach Wilson taking over as the play caller for New York.