Frustration boiled over for Deshaun Watson on Monday night amid a brutal evening in Pittsburgh.

Watson, who was awful in the Browns’ Week 2 loss to the Steelers, received a personal foul after a fourth-quarter run when he held onto the facemask of linebacker Kwon Alexander. The act drew the ire of Pittsburgh players, and as Watson tried to confront the opposition, he pushed a referee out of his way.

The star quarterback did not receive a penalty for making contact with the official. And as a statement from the NFL on Tuesday revealed, Watson won’t also won’t be punished for the incident after the fact.

“Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials. In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul,” the statement read, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Story continues below advertisement

Watson will try to bounce back from his ugly outing at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday when the Browns host the 1-1 Tennessee Titans. The three-time Pro Bowl selection will have to do so without star running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.