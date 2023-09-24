It remains to be seen which teams will play in Super Bowl LVIII, but we now know who will serve as the halftime act for the biggest game of the NFL season.

A few hours before the league’s Week 3 Sunday slate kicked off, the NFL took to its official social media channels for a big announcement regarding the Feb. 11 showdown at Allegiant Stadium. With some help from reality television superstar Kim Kardashian, Usher was revealed as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer in Las Vegas.

The R&B star will be performing in familiar surroundings, as he currently is working through a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Less than two miles from that venue is the home of the Raiders, which is set to host its first Super Bowl after holding its debut season in 2020. This also won’t be the first time Usher performs on Super Bowl Sunday, as he joined the Black Eyed Peas for their performance at halftime of Super Bowl XLV in Dallas.

If history tells us anything, Usher might not be alone when he takes the stage on the second Sunday in February. It’s not uncommon for the halftime acts to bring along special guests for one of the most watched events in the sports world.