Contract talk and an injury became the focal point surrounding Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow in the lead up to the 2023 season.

And Burrow at least doesn’t have to worry about one of those topics anymore.

Burrow inked a massive deal with the Bengals on Thursday night that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Burrow reportedly will receive a five-year extension worth $275 million with $219.01 million guaranteed.

Burrow will now make $55 million annually, which is $3 million more than the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in Los Angeles Chargers gunslinger Justin Herbert.

Burrow has dramatically lifted up the Bengals and changed their trajectory since Cincinnati selected him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In three seasons, Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and got them within one win of another trip to the Super Bowl last season. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022 after completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Burrow has proven to be the franchise signal-caller the Bengals were in search of for years and now he’ll call Cincinnati home for the foreseeable future.