The Bears entered their Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs coming off a disastrous stretch of days.

Between Justin Fields’ highly scrutinized remarks about Chicago coaches and a reported $100,000 worth of equipment stolen from Soldier Field, it wasn’t exactly a banner week for the storied organization. But undoubtedly the most noteworthy recent happening at Halas Hall was the sudden departure of Alan Williams.

Williams last Wednesday abruptly resigned as defensive coordinator citing an emphasis on taking care of his health and family. But after the 53-year-old issued his resignation notice, there was growing speculation that Williams stepped down due to a very serious matter, one that had a chance to turn into a legal situation.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 9/24, 3:11pm
Chicago Bears
CHI
+525
0
Sun 9/24, 4:25 PM
KC -12.5 O/U 50
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
0
-746

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a bit of clarity on Williams’ exit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alan Williams resigned as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator last week in part because of inappropriate activity, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” the network wrote. “Williams was not involved in any criminal activity, sources told Schefter, but the Bears’ human resources department was part of the process that culminated in his abrupt resignation Wednesday.”

With Williams out of the picture, head coach Matt Eberflus took over as the Bears’ primary defensive play-caller.

More NFL:

Patriots Pass-Catcher Cashed Insane Long-Shot Touchdown Prop

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images