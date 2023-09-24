The Bears entered their Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs coming off a disastrous stretch of days.

Between Justin Fields’ highly scrutinized remarks about Chicago coaches and a reported $100,000 worth of equipment stolen from Soldier Field, it wasn’t exactly a banner week for the storied organization. But undoubtedly the most noteworthy recent happening at Halas Hall was the sudden departure of Alan Williams.

Williams last Wednesday abruptly resigned as defensive coordinator citing an emphasis on taking care of his health and family. But after the 53-year-old issued his resignation notice, there was growing speculation that Williams stepped down due to a very serious matter, one that had a chance to turn into a legal situation.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a bit of clarity on Williams’ exit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alan Williams resigned as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator last week in part because of inappropriate activity, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” the network wrote. “Williams was not involved in any criminal activity, sources told Schefter, but the Bears’ human resources department was part of the process that culminated in his abrupt resignation Wednesday.”

With Williams out of the picture, head coach Matt Eberflus took over as the Bears’ primary defensive play-caller.