NFL Scout Gives Illuminating Take On Patriots Corner Jack Jones

Plenty has been said about Jack Jones’ off-field issues this summer. And they’re worth talking about, as Jones’ alarming mid-June gun arrest still could end with a suspension.

But what about the football player? How has the second-year cornerback looked this summer?

Well, it’s been a mixed bag. Jones certainly popped during training camp practices, and he often demonstrated No. 1 cornerback potential. But his boom-or-bust playstyle also led to bad penalties and coverage busts during the preseason, issues that also cropped up during his otherwise impressive rookie campaign. Ultimately, if he can harness his aggressiveness and apply it wisely, Jones could be a very good player for the Patriots. If he doesn’t, he could be little more than a depth piece.

That brings us to a recent column from Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, who spoke with an NFL scout who was “hyper-focused” on the AFC East throughout the summer. The scout offered a revealing take on Jones, who played a lot during the preseason.

Here’s an excerpt:

On Jack Jones: “My goodness, does he play with a ton of swag, even if it is misguided sometimes. His eyes are always in the backfield. I can tell you, we’d attack his ass. He might pick one, but we’re just as likely to get him for two. I’ll take those odds.”

The Patriots will open their season on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. And we still don’t have a great sense of whom they’ll start at cornerback.

If we had to guess, it’ll be Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones on the boundaries with Myles Bryant in the slot. Marcus Jones will rotate in when the Patriots run nick and dime packages, and Jack Jones will serve as the top backup on the outside.

However, their highest-ceiling grouping might be Gonzalez and Jack Jones on the boundaries, with Jonathan Jones back in the slot. But do they have enough trust in Jack? It’s hard to tell.

Of course, Jones first must prove he can take care of his business off the field. But if he also can show more responsibility when on the field, he could see a big role this season.

Until then, the 2022 fourth-round pick will be a risky play — with opposing offenses waiting to take advantage.