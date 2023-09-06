Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted the lack of familiarity with Philadelphia Eagles first-year coordinators Sean Desai and Brian Johnson would make New England’s Week 1 preparations all the more challenging.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni believes it could serve as an advantage.

“I think anytime there’s unknown, that’s an advantage,” Sirianni told reporters Tuesday, per the team. “So I think that’s why we were very vanilla in the preseason. We didn’t want to show a lot of different things that we plan on doing during the season.

“So, just like a first-year staff, we got a first-year coordinator here with the Eagles. I think that’s an advantage.”

Desai, who served as an associate head coach for the Seattle Seahawks last season, will take over as the defensive coordinator. He held that title with the Chicago Bears in 2021, as well. However, he’ll now lead a defense that is expected to be one of the best in the NFL.

Philadelphia allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL last season and then drafted Jalen Carter, who is +550 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook, and former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith in the first round. The Eagles have an influx of young talent on that side of the football.

“Well, that’s always part of the challenge of the opening game,” Belichick told reporters Monday when asked about Philadelphia’s coordinators, per a team-provided transcript. “We’ll have to see. We’re certainly aware of what he’s (Desai) done in the past, also what the Eagles did last year. They obviously had a lot of success with it.”

Johnson will return for his third season with the Eagles, though it’s his first as the offensive coordinator. He’s been a key factor in helping MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts (+1200 at FanDuel) improve.

Sirianni did, however, hint his defense would face a similar predicament. The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator this offseason. O’Brien will take over after the failed experiment of Matt Patricia, currently a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles, and Joe Judge.

“Coach (Bill) O’Brien on the other side, too, first-year coordinator back with the Patriots,” Sirianni said. “There’s a lot of film there, but that’s the same thing. I think not knowing is an advantage. So obviously both sides have that going on right now.”

Sirianni confirmed he’s picked Patricia’s brain in hopes of gaining some institutional knowledge on Belichick and the Patriots. But it’s clear that’s not the only advantage the Eagles head coach believes his team has.

Philadelphia is a 4-point road favorite entering Gillette Stadium on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.