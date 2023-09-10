Bryce Young will leave Atlanta on Sunday with a special memento, as long as a certain fan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is cooperative.

Young threw his first regular-season touchdown pass with just over five minutes left in the first half of the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup with the Falcons. Facing a second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick connected with Hayden Hurst for a game-tying score.

Unfortunately for Young, he wasn’t able to head to the sideline with the football from his eventful moment. That’s because after catching the touchdown pass, Hurst launched the pigskin into the stands.

Hayden Hurst tossed Bryce Young's first TD ball into the stands 💀



(via @NFL)

Panthers staffers probably will make sure Young ends up with the football, but Hurst should have had a little bit more awareness at the moment. After all, Young has been Carolina’s most hyped-up rookie since Cam Newton back in 2011.

And if all goes to plan for the Panthers, that touchdown will be the first of many for Young with Carolina.