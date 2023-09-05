When many Patriots fans think of Tom Brady and Bill O’Brien, they think of the pair’s infamous sideline blowout in 2011. But the reality is Brady and O’Brien were very close then — and remain so now.

O’Brien coached Brady from 2007 through 2011 while serving in various roles on the offensive staff, including coordinator in the final season. After that, he left for the Penn State head coaching job, the first step on a path that eventually led him back to New England in January.

With Brady set to be honored Sunday evening, O’Brien on Tuesday was asked for his thoughts on what it was like to leave the Patriots — and their star quarterback — in 2011. He responded with thoughtful remarks about someone whom he still considers a good friend.

“That was definitely a really exciting time in my career,” the Patriots offensive coordinator said during a video call. “But also a tough time because … at that time, I was moving on to be a head coach at Penn State. But I was leaving a place in New England, and players in New England — obviously Tom being at the head of that. A great organization, a place where we had won a lot of games and we had formed a tremendous bond.

“Tom meant a lot to all of our careers. Tom’s a great friend. I’ve been fortunate enough to stay in touch with Tom since I coached him. It’s just a really good friendship and a guy that you always can count on. Just a great guy. I know everybody knows him as a great football player and everything he did on the football field … he’s a tremendous friend. And I’ve been able to lean on him at times over my career since I left coaching him. He’s just been a really good friend to me.”

We still don’t have many details on what the Patriots have planned for Brady on Sunday. All we know is they reportedly will conduct a halftime ceremony during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, New England legend Ty Law on Tuesday indicated a slew of Brady’s former teammates will be in attendance at Gillette Stadium. It’s hard to imagine they’ll all be stuffed into a luxury box and not involved in the ceremony in some fashion.

The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.