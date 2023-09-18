The New England Patriots appear to have found themselves a damn good cornerback.

It hasn’t taken Christian Gonzalez very long to get acclimated to the NFL, drawing matchups against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith of the Eagles and the Dolphins’ dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through his first two games. He more than held his own in Week 1 against Philadelphia, and took care of a career first in Week 2 against Miami.

In the fourth quarter of a one-score game against the Dolphins, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft went up over Hill and ripped down his first career interception.

You can watch the play here.

The duo of Hill and Waddle did have plenty of success against New England’s secondary, using motion to create mismatches with Gonzalez often being left away from the play.

That wasn’t the case on this play, however, as Gonzalez ranged across the field to go get a floating pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

