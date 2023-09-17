Are you ready for some primetime football, Patriots fans?

New England will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night in a fascinating Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins are coming off a season-opening road win against the Los Angeles Chargers, whereas the Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick despite not playing particularly well in most of those games. Meanwhile, Mac Jones is 1-3 in his career against the Dolphins.

The Patriots might be shorthanded on their offensive line, as tackle Trent Brown missed an entire week of practice and was listed as “questionable” for the game. But stud right guard Mike Onwenu reportedly will make his season debut after recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Here’s how to watch Sunday night’s Patriots-Dolphins game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | Peacock