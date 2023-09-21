Patriots fans obviously prefer to watch mic’d-up highlights from games that New England actually wins, but such videos are few and far between these days.

So, we’re left to pick apart videos from losses.

The Patriots earlier this week offered a behind-the-scenes look at their Week 2 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The clip actually has some interesting moments, a list of which we shared below.

— Bill Belichick conversing with Bill O’Brien during the fourth quarter.

— Deatrich Wise lecturing his teammates about the Dolphins’ O-line strategy.

— Special teams coaches reacting to Brenden Schooler’s field goal block.

— Adrian Phillips’ pregame speech.

— Running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri talking about Miami’s pressure.

— Matthew Judon telling Gillette Stadium crowd to quiet down.

— Sunseri hyping up Rhamondre Stevenson after a touchdown run.

— Kenny Chesney ringing the lighthouse bell and hanging with Robert Kraft.

Take a look:

Perhaps this is the week we get our first locker room celebration of the 2023 campaign. After all, we’ve seen just one Matthew Slater speech since New England’s Dec. 12 road win over the Arizona Cardinals last season.

The 0-2 Patriots will look to get in the win column Sunday afternoon when they visit the 1-1 New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.