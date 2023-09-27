Late Patriots Fan Reportedly Laid To Rest In Mac Jones Jersey

Dale Mooney, a Patriots fan who recently died after an altercation at Gillette Stadium, reportedly was laid to rest while wearing a Mac Jones jersey.

Visiting hours for Mooney, who was 53, took place Monday at a funeral home in his hometown of Newmarket, N.H. Reporters for The Messenger shared photos of a Patriots flag flying over the funeral home and revealed Mooney wore a Jones jersey while being honored by friends and family. He reportedly was cremated during a private ceremony Tuesday.

Mooney’s death occurred shortly after he attended the Sept. 17 matchup between New England and the Miami Dolphins. Multiple witnesses claimed he collapsed after being punched in the head by a male Dolphins fan, who as of Wednesday morning remained unidentified. Local authorities opened an investigation into Mooney’s death and the events that immediately preceded it.

However, preliminary autopsy results revealed a “medical condition” that potentially contributed to Mooney’s death, according to medical examiners. They did not initially find evidence of any “traumatic injury” caused by punches thrown during the alleged altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing,” The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said last week in a statement.

Relatives of Mooney set up a GoFundMe page to offer financial support for his family. The page was promoted by Dolphins player Salvon Ahmed.

The Patriots’ only statement about Mooney’s death was provided last Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game,” the statement read. “We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and all those who are mourning his loss.”