The Patriots fell to 0-2 on Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean New England’s outlook on the rest of the 2023 season is completely bleak.

This is somewhat unfamiliar territory for the Patriots, who now have only started 0-2 under Bill Belichick three times since he took over as head coach in 2000. The first instance was Belichick’s debut season when New England ultimately finished 5-11, but the second saw a vastly different outcome. After dropping their first two games of the 2001 season, the Patriots went on to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

So after New England suffered a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, the Foxboro Faithful was quick to recall the memorable ’01 campaign.

2001: Patriots start off 0-2, play the Jets week 3. Win the Super Bowl



2023: Patriots start off 0-2, play the Jets week 3. ???



🤔🤔🤔 — oliver (@pats_oliver) September 18, 2023

Last time pats started 0-2? 2001 when they won their 1st Super Bowl 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Patriots 300 Level Podcast (@pats300levelpod) September 18, 2023

The Patriots will try to shift the momentum of their season Sunday when they visit the New York Jets, who are coming off an ugly Week 2 loss in Dallas.