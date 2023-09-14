The New England Patriots made a potentially problematic addition to their injury report Thursday.

Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones was listed as limited in the Patriots’ second Week 2 practice with an ankle injury. Jones was a full participant on Wednesday.

Jones is expected to play a key role in Sunday’s primetime matchup against the Dolphins, as he traditionally has fared well in coverage against superstar Miami receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots also can ill afford to lose another starting-caliber cornerback with Jack Jones already on injured reserve and unavailable for at least the first four games. That’s especially against an offense as explosive as the Dolphins’, which features two elite wideouts in Hill and Jaylen Waddle around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Losing Jonathan Jones would result in larger roles for Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and/or Shaun Wade opposite rookie Christian Gonzalez, who started and played every snap in the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rest of the Patriots’ injury report remained unchanged from Wednesday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown and tackle/guard Sidy Sow both remained in concussion protocol and did not practice, and guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) and receivers DeVante Parker (knee) and Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) all were limited.

New England will hold its final Week 2 practice on Friday before welcoming the Dolphins to Gillette Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.”