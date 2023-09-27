The Patriots’ first Week 4 injury report can be viewed as a positive.

But it’s a different story with the Cowboys.

New England enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice and listed five players as “limited” in its first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against Dallas. The only addition to last week’s final injury report is defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, who exited Sunday’s win over the New York Jets due to an ankle injury.

Here’s the full report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

Now, let’s get to Dallas.

The Cowboys had five players miss Wednesday’s practice, including three due to actual injuries. Two of those three — center Tyler Biadasz and guard Zack Martin — sat out Dallas’ Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Take a look:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Tyler Biadasz, Hamstring

WR CeeDee Lamb, Not Injury Related / Rest

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Not Injury Related / Rest

G Zack Martin, Ankle

T Tyron Smith, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Chuma Edoga, Elbow

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday.

Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET.